R.I.’s April unemployment rate remains 3rd highest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the third-highest unemployment rate in New England in April at 3%, down from 3.1% the previous month and below the national unemployment rate of 3.4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation in April, unemployment rates were lower in 14 states and stable in 36 states and Washington, D.C.

Sixteen states had lower jobless rates than they did in April 2022, the data showed. That includes Rhode Island, which was at 3.1% in April 2022. Ten states, however, had jobless rate increases from a year earlier.

The national unemployment rate of 3.4% in April was down from 3.5% in March and 0.2 percentage points lower than in April 2022.

Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in the country in April at 5.4%, while South Dakota had the lowest rate at 1.9%.

Other New England unemployment rates in April:

Connecticut: 3.8%, down from 3.9% in March and 4.2% in April 2022.

Massachusetts: 3.3%, down from 3.5% in March and from 3.7% a year earlier.

Maine: 2.4%, down from 2.6% in March and from 2.7% a year earlier.

Vermont: 2.2%, down from 2.7% in March but up from 2.2% in April 2022.

New Hampshire: 2.1%, down from 2.4% in March and same as April 2022.