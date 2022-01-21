R.I.’s ban on happy hours questioned

After nearly three decades devoid of after-work drink specials, a push to legalize happy hour in Rhode Island is brewing again. Rep. Karen Alzate, D-Pawtucket, recently submitted legislation that would let restaurants and bars offer happy hour drink specials as long as they are coupled with food. Meanwhile, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, a Democratic gubernatorial…
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
To be the trusted business news and information source for the Rhode Island and Southeastern MA business community providing timely, insightful, in-depth and breaking news coverage that advances individual and company growth and success in local, state and global markets.