Amid budget shortfall, only new riders can save RIPTA

By
-
RIDERS ­NEEDED:  An estimated 3% of Rhode Island residents use the state’s public bus system. Pictured is the Charlesgate stop on North Main Street in Providence, southbound on the R-line.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
RIDERS ­NEEDED:  An estimated 3% of Rhode Island residents use the state’s public bus system. Pictured is the Charlesgate stop on North Main Street in Providence, southbound on the R-line.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
One month into Peter Alviti’s tenure as board chairman of the R.I. Public Transit Authority, it is clear that change is coming. Whether he’s right that a big part of its budget woes is tied to a lack of accountability and direction remains to be seen. It’s likely the agency bears some responsibility for allowing…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display