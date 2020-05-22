R.I.’s COVID-19 UI claims rise to 160.9K

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-specific Unemployment Insurance filings increased by 400 day to day Thursday to 160,917, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Friday.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings increased by 622 to 55,968. The program covers the self-employed, small-business owners and contractors.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims related to COVID-19 increased by 51 day to day to 13,033. TDI claims in the state overall increased by 163 to 22,727 since March 9.

All unemployment filings in the state, including PUA filings, since March 9 have totaled 227,140, the department said.

