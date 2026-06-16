R.I.’s hospitality sector remains hopeful for World Cup economic boost

Corrected at 9:04 p.m.

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MURPHY’S DELI & PUB on Fountain Street in Providence has become a go-to destination for hundreds of soccer fanatics from across the globe. From left are Norwegian residents Håvard Eide, Ane Rodahl, Ingvil Kolsvik Eide, Emil Stubsjøen. /PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS /CHRIS ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – With the first week of 2026 FIFA World Cup play almost in the history books, local hospitality officials and business owners say the projected windfall of visitor spending started out more middling than booming. For months, expectations have been that more than 400,000 visitors will travel through the Providence metro area during the

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