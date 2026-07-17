R.I.’s inspector general taking shape, with limitations

Just over a month after Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed the fiscal 2027 budget creating Rhode Island’s first Office of Inspector General, government and community leaders are watching how the closely scrutinized office takes shape. A five-person commission has been given 90 days from July 1 to develop the selection process and recommend three candidates to the governor – a time frame that Jason M. Gramitt, commission member and executive director for the R.I. Ethics Commission, described as “aggressive.” Gramitt said he expects the panel would meet by the end of July, but he said it is too early to tell if 90 days will be enough to assemble a list of three qualified candidates. At the same time, questions remain over limiting the inspector general’s oversight to the executive branch, excluding the General Assembly and judiciary from examination. Watchdog agencies and House majority and minority representatives have advocated for an inspector general for more than two decades, but opinions have been split over whether the new monitor – who will investigate allegations of fraud, waste and abuse involving public funds – should have jurisdiction over all three branches of Rhode Island government. House Speaker Christopher R. Blazejewski said the new agency will focus exclusively on the executive branch to meet the separation of powers requirement, which was approved by voters statewide in 2004 to prevent a concentration of power in one government branch. “We’ve seen in Washington what happens when you don’t have separation of powers when you have an executive office that runs rampant over the legislature and the judiciary,” Blazejewski said. As it is now, Blazejewski said, nearly all state spending will be overseen by the inspector general. Because the new office isn’t expected to be established until 2027, this year’s $15.2 billion state budget allocated $1.3 million for a half-year of operations, and it authorized 12 full-time positions. Before the state budget’s passage, McKee opposed limiting the inspector general. “Excluding the branch of government that controls the power of the purse would leave a significant gap in the inspector general’s oversight authority and would not serve the best interests of Rhode Island taxpayers,” he said in a May 21 letter to the House Finance Committee. Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Rep. Michael W. Chippendale supported the executive branch limitation, pointing to the inspector general’s structure in Delaware, which Blazejewski drew from when drafting the bill to create the office. Still, Delaware’s inspector general does have some jurisdiction over the legislature, said John Marion, the executive director of government watchdog Common Cause Rhode Island. Delaware’s law allows the inspector general to oversee the legislature’s governmental resources and routine administrative operations, including employment practices and procurement. “Rhode Island can adopt a similar approach that provides meaningful oversight across all branches of government without interfering with core legislative functions,” McKee said in his letter. While Marion supports the principle of separation of powers, he said Rhode Island’s inspector general law ideally would have allowed some oversight of the General Assembly’s and judiciary’s administrative functions in areas such as personnel and purchasing. “I found that they weren’t even looking that hard at the question of whether they could give the inspector general some jurisdiction over those two branches of government,” Marion said.