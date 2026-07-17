R.I.’s inspector general taking shape, with limitations

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HOUSE SPEAKER CHRISTOPHER R. BLAZEJEWSKI says the guidelines for the new inspector general's office have been set up so the it doesn't violate the state's separation of powers requirements. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
HOUSE SPEAKER CHRISTOPHER R. BLAZEJEWSKI says the guidelines for the new inspector general's office have been set up so the it doesn't violate the state's separation of powers requirements. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Just over a month after Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed the fiscal 2027 budget creating Rhode Island’s first Office of Inspector General, government and community leaders are watching how the closely scrutinized office takes shape. A five-person commission has been given 90 days from July 1 to develop the selection process and recommend three candidates

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