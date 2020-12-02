R.I.’s IT system nets ‘Most Improved’ honors from Center for Digital Government

PROVIDENCE – The Center for Digital Government has given Rhode Island a Most Improved award in its 2020 Digital States Survey for the progress the R.I. Division of Information Technology has made since 2018.

According to a center news release, the biennial survey provides state governments with a benchmark by which they can compare their use of digital technology with other states.

Rhode Island was awarded a grade of “C” in both 2016 and 2018, but a “B+” this year, according to the center’s findings. A grade of “B” represents that a state has applied “standard good government practices” in all aspects of state operations, governance and administration.

Rhode Island was also found to be one of the top four states in the U.S. for data governance and transparency, the Center for Digital Government reported. The center specifically recognized the division’s “citizen-centric” work during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as launching the R.I. Department of Health’s CRUSH COVID RI app and creating a COVID-19 test-scheduling portal.

“Our team continues to make strides that drive efficiencies and improve our responsiveness to residents’ needs,” said Bijay Kumar, Rhode Island’s chief information officer and chief digital officer. “As the public health crisis has made clear, technology has been critical in keeping our services available to Rhode Islanders without disruption.”

The Center for Digital Government, based in Folsom, Calif., is an advisory institute on state and local government information technology policies and best practices.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.