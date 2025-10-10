R.I.’s luxury real estate market proving to be attention-getting

By
-
HIGH-END REAL ESTATE agencies in Rhode Island say the entrance of Serhant Real Estate – owned by reality show star Rayn Serhant – is a sign of the strength of the state's luxury market. Television personality and retired judge Judy Sheindlin recently sold her Newport house, above, for $15.3 million, seven years after she purchased it for $9 million. / COURTESY MICHAEL OSEAN

Netflix reality show star Ryan Serhant is looking to make a big splash in the Ocean State’s real estate market by expanding his brokerage into Rhode Island with 30 new agents. But other high-end agencies aren’t worried about the new heavyweight competitor, taking the arrival as a sign of the growing strength of the state’s

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The State of Healthcare in 2025

Healthcare is a deeply complex and emotionally charged issue, shaped by evolving cultural norms, technological…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display