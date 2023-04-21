R.I.’s March unemployment rate remains 3rd highest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the third-highest unemployment rate in New England in March at 3.1%, the same as the previous month and below the national unemployment rate of 3.5%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation in March, unemployment rates were lower in 18 states, higher in Washington, D.C., and stable in 32 states. The nation’s capital and 10 states had lower jobless rates than they did in March 2022, the data showed.

Eleven states and Washington, however, had jobless rate increases from a year earlier. That includes Rhode Island, which was at 3% in March 2022.

The national unemployment rate of 3.5% in March was down from 3.6% in February and 0.1 percentage points lower than in March 2022.

Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in the country in March at 5.5%, while South Dakota had the lowest rate at 1.9%.

Other New England unemployment rates in March:

Connecticut: 4%, same as February but down from 4.3% in March 2022.

Massachusetts: 3.5%, down from 3.7% in February and from 3.7% a year earlier.

Maine: 2.6%, down from 2.8% in February and from 2.9% a year earlier.

Vermont: 2.7%, down from 2.8% in February and up from 2.3% in March 2022.

New Hampshire: 2.4%, down from 2.7% in February but up from 2.1% in March 2022.