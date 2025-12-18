R.I.’s median home price at $505K in November, while sales decline

By
-
THE MEDIAN sale price of single-family homes in Rhode Island in November was $505,000, 5.2% higher than it was a year earlier, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Thursday. / AP FILE PHOTO/ROGELIO V. SOLIS
WARWICK – The median sale price of single-family homes in Rhode Island was $505,000 in November, 5.2% higher than it was a year ago, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Thursday.  Meanwhile, sales in November fell 9.5% year over year to 635, while pending contracts dropped 4.8% from a year ago, the agency said. 

