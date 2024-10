Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on October 21st.

WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island in September rose 6.6% from a year earlier to $485,000, according to the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. The number of homes sold totaled 691 in September, down 3% compared with the same month last year. “Each month since January 2022, pending sales

The number of homes sold totaled 691 in September, down 3% compared with the same month last year.

“Each month since January 2022, pending sales have fallen compared to the previous year, a sign that housing affordability is not improving in Rhode Island,” said Sally Hersey, president of the Realtors association. “The median sales price of single-family homes has risen year-over-year every month since January 2017. We desperately need to build more housing,”

Year over year, condominium sales decreased 5.3% to 178 in September, while multifamily home sales fell 12.6% to 125 in that time. The median condominium sales price increased 12.5% to $427,450, while the multifamily home sales price rose 26.4% to $595,000.

“We haven’t yet seen much of an effect from the Federal Reserve’s September rate cut on Rhode Island’s housing market. Our main problem continues to be supply,” said Hersey. “The Realtors association is committed to supporting all viable legislative initiatives that can help in that regard in the 2025 legislative session.”