R.I.’s median home price rises to $441K in January

By
-
THE MEDIAN price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island continued to climb in January, rising 12.9% from a year earlier, while sales fell for the 21st consecutive month, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors says. / AP FILE PHOTO/STEVEN SENNE
WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island continued to climb in January, rising 12.9% from a year earlier to $441,750, while sales fell for the 21st consecutive month, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Thursday.  The number of homes sold totaled 442 in January, down 4.3% compared with the

