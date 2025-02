Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island continued to climb in January, rising 5.3% from a year earlier to $465,000, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales in January jumped 4.8% year over year, to 463, though the increase is not keeping pace with pent-up demand, according to the association.

Sales in January jumped 4.8% year over year, to 463, though the increase is not keeping pace with pent-up demand, according to the association.

Given the number of homes on the market in January, all homes currently for sale would be sold within 1.5 months at the current sales pace.

“Housing development in Rhode Island has remained stagnant for far too long. Most states have regained some balance between supply and demand, but we’ve made little to no headway here in Rhode Island due to new construction hurdles and loads of red tape,” Rhode Island Association of Realtors President Chris Whitten said in a statement. “But I truly believe by working together at the local and state levels we can right this ship.”

Whitten also said more open dialog is key to both short-term and long-term housing solutions.

“We all want the same thing, housing affordability and the return of the American Dream here in Rhode Island,” Whitten said. “It’s hard enough to buy a home here in the Ocean State, let’s not push bills through that make that process even more difficult and costly. We strongly believe if we all work together, we can create solutions instead of making the process even more difficult.”

Year over year, condominium sales rose 34.8% to 120 in January, while multifamily home sales fell 1% to 104 in that time.

The median condominium sales price increased 24% to $403,000, while the multifamily home sales price rose 15.8% to $550,000.