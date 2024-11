We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island in October rose 11.5% from a year earlier to $485,000, according to the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.

The number of homes sold in October totaled 680, up 5.4% compared with the same month last year.

“We’re seeing homeowners who are tapping into their equity and 401K and competing for properties with first-time home buyers without those luxuries,” Chris Whiten, president of the Rhode Island Realtors Association, said in a statement. “Many are cash buyers who are downsizing or buying a second home. It’s tough for younger buyers to compete with that. Down payment assistance programs help slightly but lack of inventory, higher prices and interest rates are still the biggest pain points preventing our younger generations from starting to build equity through home ownership."

Year over year, condominium sales increased 15.1% to 183 in October, while multifamily home sales jumped 17.2% to 143 in that time. The median condominium sales price decreased 6.6% to $355,450, while the multifamily home sales price rose 16.1% to $560,000.

“At the current rate of sales, all the condominiums available for sale in Rhode Island would be sold in just over two months if no new listings went on the market,” Whitten said. “The condo market is attractive to first-time buyers due to its lower price point, but more development is the key to help get younger generations into home ownership.”