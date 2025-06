Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island continued to climb in May, rising 11.5% from a year earlier to $512,750, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Wednesday. Sales in May rose 9% year over year to 702 due to 20% increase in listings, the association says, while pending contracts jumped 3.7%

The median condominium sales price increased 11.43% to $390,000, while the multifamily home sales price fell 8.97% to $590,000.

The association says this was the first time both the median single-family home price and median multifamily home sale price were both above $500,000.

Year over year, condominium sales grew by 2.37% to 173 in May, while multifamily home sales decreased by 8.96% to 122 in that same time frame.

Realtors note that even with that increase in inventory, Rhode Island’s 2.3-month supply of homes on the market remains less than half of the five- to six-month supply that is typically considered a healthy market.

“While Rhode Island’s housing shortage is improving slightly, skyrocketing home prices continue to make home ownership out of reach for thousands of Rhode Islanders,” Chris Whitten, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, said in a statement. “Affordability remains a problem for too many people who are on the sidelines, waiting their turn to obtain the American Dream here in the Ocean State. The ability to establish roots in a community and build wealth through equity is not an option for too many low- and middle-class families.”