R.I. schools get $1.8M to boost mental health services

PROVIDENCE (AP) – Rhode Island’s education department is getting nearly $2 million in federal funding to help schools respond to students’ mental health needs, the state’s congressional delegation said Tuesday.

The $1.8 million for the R.I. Department of Education will go toward training school workers to detect mental health issues, boosting awareness of mental health issues among students and connecting providers to students with behavior health needs, the lawmakers said.

Rep. Jim Langevin said educators need to be prepared for a “brewing mental health crisis” among young people brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a really tough couple of years for many students and their families,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said in an emailed statement. “Lots of young people could benefit from quality mental health care right now, and schools are often the best place for them to tap into mental health services.”

- Advertisement -

The funds were distributed from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Project Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education State Education Agency Grants program.