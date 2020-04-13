R.I. sees 10 more COVID-19 deaths; cases near 3K

PROVIDENCE – The number of identified cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island reached 2,976 on Monday, marking a 311-case daily increase and 10 more deaths, according to Gov. Gina M. Raimondo. Deaths due to the new coronavirus in Rhode Island are now up to 73.

Active hospitalizations of those with COVID-19 totaled 197 as of Monday afternoon, a decline from 201 one day prior.

The 10 who died ranged in age from their 50s to their 90s, and eight of the total were nursing home residents.

Four of the deaths were reported at Oak Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Pawtucket, two were at Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence, one was at Elmhurst Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center and one at Oakland Grove Health Care Center in Woonsocket, said R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

About 55 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak began, she said.

Despite high winds on Monday forcing the temporary closure of multiple COVID-19 testing sites in Rhode Island, testing continues to increase, Raimondo said, pointing out that two weeks ago, about 500 tests were being done daily.

Last week, the average was 2,068 tests a day, and testing totals so far in Rhode Island top 20,000.

The numbers put the state at No. 3 in the nation for per capita testing, Raimondo said.

A team is working to develop mobile testing units for people in nursing homes and other group settings where residents can’t easily travel to get tested and testing sites within walking distance for city residents are also in the works, the governor said.

Health officials are continuing to look at ways to report Rhode Island’s COVID-19 data specific to race, ethnicity and zip code, Alexander-Scott added.

Statewide, 331 people have been hospitalized with the virus and about 135 patients have been discharged, she said.

Raimondo also addressed public schools, which have reported that more than 90% of students are able to take part in distance learning.

In an effort to close the gap, the Rhode Island Foundation, working with the Rhode Island Department of Education, has set aside more than $100,000 to provide computers and wifi hotspots for children who do not have access to the internet.

The governor said she expects to make an announcement about the remainder of the school year later this week.

This story has been updated to include more details from the governor’s press conference.