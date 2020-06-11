R.I. sees 102 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – There were 102 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the state on Wednesday, the most in one day since June 5, according to the R.I. Department of Health Thursday.

COVID-19 positive cases in Rhode Island have totaled 15,862 to date.

The state also reported 11 new deaths due to the virus, bringing the state total to 823.

Current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 totaled 146, a decline of two day to day. Of those hospitalized, 26 were in intensive care units and 16 were on ventilators.

To date, 1,419 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

There were 2,930 COVID-19 tests administered on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests administered to date to 187,803.