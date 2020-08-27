R.I. sees 108 new COVID-19 cases, with 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 108, with three more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Cases in the state now total 21,589, an increase of 135 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase and revisions in data from previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state is 89.

The state has reported a total of 1,044 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations total 82, an increase of two from one day prior. The three-day average of new cases is 83. Of those hospitalized, 10 are in intensive care units and three are on ventilators.

There were 8,594 tests conducted in the state on Wednesday, the most tests administered in Rhode Island in a single day to date, with an overall positive rate of 1.3%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 3.8%. Tests administered in Rhode Island have totaled 495,575 to date.