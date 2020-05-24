R.I. sees 116 new COVID-19 cases; total deaths exceed 600

PROVIDENCE – Health officials on Sunday reported 116 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 14,065, with 11 more deaths.

The state has reported a total of 608 fatalities related to the new coronavirus.

There are 240 people hospitalized with the virus, up from 233 the day before. There are 49 patients in intensive care units, with 32 on ventilators.

The state has reported a total of 132,701 COVID-19 tests administered.

