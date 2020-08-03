R.I. sees 129 bankruptcy filings in July

PROVIDENCE – There were 129 bankruptcy filings in Rhode Island in July, up from 99 one month prior, according to data from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

Filings for the month declined by 61 year over year, from 190 in July 2019.

There were 114 Chapter 7 filings and 15 Chapter 13 filings in July. Four were business filings and the remainder were consumer filings.

Chapter 7 discharges qualifying debt, although when it involves a company it is likely that it will be liquidated. Chapter 7 is the most common form of bankruptcy in the country. Chapter 13 involves repayment of debts, often by establishing a repayment plan that allows unsecured creditors to recover part or all of what they are owed.

By the end of July, there were 881 bankruptcy filings in Rhode Island in 2020, a decline from 1,278 at that time one year prior.