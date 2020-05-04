R.I. sees 21 new COVID-19 deaths; cases increase by 175

PROVIDENCE – Health officials on Monday reported 21 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Rhode Island and another 175 positive cases, bringing the latter total to 9,652.

The state has reported a total of 341 fatalities due to the new coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations due to the disease total 339, an increase from 331 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 84 are in intensive care units and 61 are on ventilators.

To date, the state has seen 601 discharges of patients with COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

A total of 2,209 tests were conducted Sunday, bringing the state total to 74,136.

The following municipalities had the most positive tests:

Providence: 3,096

Pawtucket: 946

Cranston: 454

Central Falls: 503

North Providence: 496

This story will be updated.