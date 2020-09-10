R.I. sees 84 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 84 on Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Cases of the virus in the state have totaled 22,782 to date, an increase of 106 from figures announced on Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state was 58.

The department also announced five new deaths due to the virus, bringing the state COVID-19 death toll to 1,067.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus totaled 76, a decline from 82 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, five were intensive care units and three were on ventilators. The three-day average of hospitalizations was 78.

There were 7,833 new tests administered in the state, with a positive rate of 1.1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 4.2%. There have been 606,906 tests administered in the state to date.