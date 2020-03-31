R.I. sees four more COVID-19 deaths; cases total 488

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have reached 488, according to Gov. Gina M. Raimondo at her daily press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The state total increased by 86 since Monday’s briefing.

Rhode Island had another four deaths since Monday, bringing the total to eight, the governor said.

Also, 59 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Raimondo called the 41-person increase a “significant and serious” jump.

“Buckle down like you never have before,” Raimondo urged Rhode Islanders.

Clusters of COVID-19 cases are being seen at Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence, and at Oak Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Pawtucket. Another facility has seen one case.

Two residents of Golden Crest and one at Oak Hill have died of the virus, said R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

Fourteen patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care units in the state, and nine people are on ventilators, she said.

Rhode Island hospitals are not overwhelmed, but staying away from others continues to be crucial, Raimondo said.

“In the state of Rhode Island we do not have enough hospital beds. We need to buy time to ready the system, [to get] more testing, more beds, more ventilators, more doctors,” the governor said.

“Mitigation depends on you,” she said, urging state residents to stay home when possible.

COVID-19 tests conducted in Rhode Island have reached 500-600 per day. Raimondo said the state will be at 1,000 per day by next week. Drive through testing sites at the University of Rhode Island, the Community College of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College are all expected to be operational by Wednesday.

At the sites, testing will be done by appointment only for people who have been approved by the R.I. Department of Health. Right now, tests are limited to people with respiratory symptoms who are older than 65 or who have underlying medical conditions, and to health care workers, police and firefighters, Alexander-Scott said.

If supplies allow, more people will have access to testing, she said.

In a study released this week from the University of Washington, Rhode Island’s peak infection rate is projected for April 19. Ultimately, according to the study, the state will be short 180 hospital beds, and see 306 deaths by August. Raimondo said the state’s own experts are working on a projection, with slightly different dates and numbers. The projected death toll from the state study will likely be higher, she said.

In response to reports of crowds at some state parks and beaches over the weekend, Raimondo said that as of Friday, April 3, all state parks and beaches will be closed to the public.

“I don’t know why people are still doing that. You’re risking your life, you’re risking your neighbor’s life and hurting Rhode Island,” she said of word that Colt and Lincoln state parks were “packed” last weekend.

Raimondo also said that the R.I. Superior Court is rolling out a new program to assist businesses that have been seriously affected by COVID-19. The initiative enables attorneys and accountants to assist businesses to access capital repay debts incrementally under court supervision.

The new program is an attempt to “help businesses work it out,” she said.

This story has been updated to include more details from the governor’s press conference.