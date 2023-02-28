First significant winter storm drops up to 7 inches of snow locally

PROVIDENCE – The morning commute was slower Tuesday as 3 to 7 inches of snow fell overnight.

While not a blockbuster storm by regional standards, the Northeast felt what so far has been the most significant snowfall of what has been a mild winter. The brunt of the storm hit Boston as the Tuesday morning commute commenced.

Snowfalls averaged between 3 and 7 inches across the state Tuesday with West Greenwich receiving the most snow at 7.5 inches as off 8:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. North Kingstown received 7.4 inches of snow while Newport received 6 inches and Smithfield saw 4.8 inches of snow.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority detoured routes 14, 27, and 64 due to the storm. The agency said riders should expect some delays on all routes and advised people to use extreme caution at bus stops due to decreased visibility and slippery conditions.

- Advertisement -

A winter storm warning will remain in effect for most of the state until 7 p.m. Tuesday as heavy snow is expected to taper off as the day goes on.

Most of the nation’s flight cancellations or delays were concentrated in the Northeast early Tuesday. There were about 450 flight cancellations in the U.S. and more than 500 delays, according to FlightAware.com.

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport experienced some delays and cancellations Tuesday morning. Four departures were delayed and three incoming flights were canceled. Airport officials are urging passengers to check with their airlines.

The R.I. Department of Motor Vehicles canceled all road tests and reservations scheduled for Tuesday and closed its Middletown branch.

Rhode Island Energy reported only one power outage that affected 14 customers in Providence, according to its power outage map.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)