R.I. sees three more COVID-19 deaths; cases total 1,229

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 identified in Rhode Island increased by 147 on Tuesday, to a total 1,229, with three more deaths, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo announced at her daily press briefing.

Hospitalizations in the state due to the new coronavirus totaled 123 Tuesday, an increase from 109 one day prior. There have been a total of 30 deaths in the state related to COVID-19.

Thirty-four state residents are now on ventilators because of the virus.

All three people whose deaths were reported Tuesday were nursing home residents. One was a person in their 70s who lived at Oak Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, and the two others, one in their 70s and one in their 90s, were residents of Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence, said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, Rhode Island’s Health Director.

In response to questions about the issue, Alexander-Scott added that health officials are in the process of working out how to report on COVID-19 cases by demographics such as race and ethnicity.

Health care workers make up about a quarter of Rhode Island’s report COVID-19 cases, while people who work in “congregant settings” such as nursing or group homes make up about a quarter as well, Alexander-Scott said.

It’s critical that both health care workers and nursing home employees stay home if experiencing even slight symptoms, she said.

“If you have even a tiny cough, a headache, an upset stomach, you need to stay home,” Alexander-Scott said. “Because of what we are dealing with, this is absolutely not negotiable right now.”

Raimondo extended the same message to all who are still reporting to work.

“Nobody should be going to work if they are sick, I don’t care who you are, I don’t care how essential you are,” she said.

Essential workers, including health care and nursing home employees, emergency responders, law enforcement and manufacturing and food supply and production employees should all be wearing cloth masks in public, Alexander-Scott said.

The governor reiterated her call for residents to write down their activities, including travel and contacts, which would be useful in the need for contact tracing if a person tests positive for COVID-19.

Talks between officials have included the possibility of requiring such information before administering tests for the virus, Raimondo said.

Contact tracing could be a critical tool in reopening the economy, she said, by allowing the R.I. Department of Health to isolate cases by quickly quarantining people who test positive and testing those who they were in recent contact with.

On Monday, tests for the virus totaled about 1,800, a number that the governor said she wants to see climb.

A drive-though testing site at Twin Rivers Casino, operated by CVS Health, is gradually ramping up to do about 1,000 tests a day and other sites throughout the state staffed by the National Guard have the combined capability to perform about 1,000 tests daily as well.

An executive order signed Tuesday ordering hospitals to report supply quantity, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted and testing numbers will help the state stay on top of how much protective equipment and testing supplies are needed, Raimondo said.

Other updates includes extensions on social and business restrictions

The following is extended until May 8:

A ban on all social gatherings of more than five people

Dining in at restaurants

Public recreation and entertainment business must remain closed, including theaters, bowling alleys, museums, zoos, hair salons, gyms, fitness studios and tattoo shops

All domestic and international travelers must self quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Rhode Island via any mode of travel

The state’s Open Meetings Act is suspended, although some type of virtual public access is required

Insurers must cover telemedicine services for all forms of medicine, and pay the same rate as in-person appointments

Law enforcement has 30 days, rather than seven, to conduct background checks for people seeking gun permits

Extended indefintely:

No visitors at the State House, nursing homes, hospitals, and the state’s adult correctional institutions.

State parks and beaches remain closed

Services done by the Department of Human Services, HealthSource RI and the Department of Labor and Training will be done online

The state’s Department of Motor Vehicles is open by appointment only, and all road tests are suspended

Casinos are closed

This story has been updated to include details from the governor’s press conference.