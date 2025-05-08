R.I. Senate District 4 special election slated for August

By
-
THE RACE IS ON for candidates to collect enough signatures to run in the special election scheduled for Aug. 5 to fill the vacant 4th District Senate seat. Pictured is a voting location outside City Hall in Providence during early voting in the 2024 general election. /ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/STEVEN SENNE

PROVIDENCE – During a two-day widow on May 29 and 30, voters in the R.I. Senate’s 4th District will begin to learn which candidates will be on the ballot for a special election to fill the vacant seat left by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-North Providence, who died of cancer on April 21 at the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Internal Controls & Audits: Keys to a Resilient Hospitality Business

In the fast-paced world of hospitality, where operations run 24 hours a day, 365 days…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display