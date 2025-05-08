R.I. Senate District 4 special election slated for August

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

At this time, due to space capacity, only winners can purchase tickets and there is a 1 table limit. If you would like to be added to a wait list to purchase a 2nd table, email events@pbn.com

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – During a two-day widow on May 29 and 30, voters in the R.I. Senate’s 4th District will begin to learn which candidates will be on the ballot for a special election to fill the vacant seat left by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-North Providence, who died of cancer on April 21 at the

PROVIDENCE –

During a two-day widow on May 29 and 30, v

oters in the R.I. Senate's 4th District will begin to learn which candidates will be on the ballot for a special election to fill the vacant seat left by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-North Providence, who died of cancer on April 21 at the age of 76.

Ruggerio had served as Senate president since March of 2017, representing the 4th District and its now

22,300 registered voters

for more than 40 years.

Those vying for the seat must submit to their local canvassing board a minimum of

100 signatures of registered district voters.

On May 6 the R.I. Board of Elections voted unanimously to set the special election date for Au. 5, with a potential primary on July 8 if more than one candidate from each political party declares a candidacy.

lection law mandates a special election unless a vacancy happens “after the first Monday in February" of an election year, with winners serving out the remainder of the term. Seat must be filled between 70 and 90 days after the vacancy occurs.

R.I. Secretary of State spokesperson Faith Chybowski on Thursday said the department’s website will be updated in real time beginning May 29 as declarations are made.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com

Rhode Island is one of 25 states that fill General Assembly vacancies through special elections, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. E