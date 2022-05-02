R.I. Senate passes bill extending postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income women

PROVIDENCE – Legislation aimed at improving the health of low-income new mothers has passed in the R.I. Senate.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Maryellen Goodwin, D-Providence, allows women enrolled in Medicaid/RIte Care to remain covered by Medicaid for a year after giving birth.

Current coverage extends for 60 days postpartum.

“No woman should ever be without health care mere weeks after giving birth, particularly lower-income women who are at greater risk for food or housing insecurity and other factors that can affect health,” Goodwin said. “There are federal funds available for making sure low-income mothers can stay covered for a full year, and taking advantage of those funds will ensure that moms and children get off to a healthy start.”

The legislation is now headed to the R.I. House, where Rep. Anastasia P. Williams, D-Providence, is sponsoring its companion, 2022-H 7290.

Medicaid/RIte Care offers coverage for pregnant women with incomes of up to 250% of the federal poverty level. The coverage ends 60 days after a woman gives birth if their income is at or below 141% of the poverty level.

According to a news release from the Statehouse, “the state is required to apply for a plan amendment to seek federal funding, but the legislation would allow the use of state-only funds if federal funds were not made available.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.