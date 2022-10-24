R.I. Sept. unemployment rate 3rd lowest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the third-lowest unemployment rate in New England in September at 3.1%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation, unemployment rates were lower in September than they were a month earlier in 11 states and the District of Columbia, higher in nine states and stable in 30 states, the agency reported on Oct. 21. Washington, D.C., and 46 states had jobless rate decreases in September when compared with September 2021, the data showed.

The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in September, down from 3.7% in August and 1.2 percentage points lower than in September 2021.

The District of Columbia had the highest unemployment rate in the country in September at 4.7%, while Minnesota had the lowest rate at 2%.

New England unemployment rates in September:

Vermont: 2.1%, same as August and a decline from 3.2% year over year

New Hampshire: 2.2%, an increase from 2% in August and a decline from 3.2% one year prior

Rhode Island: 3.1%, an increase from 2.8% in August and down from 5.4% in September 2021

Maine: 3.3%, up from 3.1% in August but a decline from 4.5% year over year

Massachusetts: 3.4%, down from 3.6% in August and from 5.1% one year prior

Connecticut: 3.4%, same as August but lower than 5.6% from a year ago.