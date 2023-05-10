R.I. sets goal of ending new gas-vehicle sales by 2035

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Wednesday said Rhode Island will join six other states, including Massachusetts, to end the sale of gas-powered vehicles in the Ocean State by 2035 with the adoption of the Advanced Clean Cars II and Advanced Clean Trucks standards.

The move is part of the state’s effort to combat climate change and gain net-zero emissions by 2050.

“The Act on Climate put us on the clock for meeting major carbon reduction mandates, and it’s clear to me that Rhode Island will only meet the mandates by addressing the transportation sector head-on,” McKee said in a statement. “Implementing the Advanced Clean Cars II and Advanced Clean Trucks policy will help us do exactly that, minimize smog across the state but especially in environmental justice communities, and ensure adequate customer choice on electric vehicles in the future.”

Advanced Clean Cars II, predecessor to the Act on Climate that Rhode Island adopted in 2021, is a set of regulations that originated in California to reduce smog-causing pollution and emissions from California’s light-duty vehicle fleet. The act also requires an increase of zero-emission vehicle sales from 35% in 2026 to 100% in 2035. Eligible vehicles include battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles, allowing for customer choice.

“Rhode Island is joining our neighboring states to cut GHGs [greenhouse gases] and air pollution, which have the most impact on our communities that border our major roads and highways, creating a disproportionate impact in those neighborhoods,” said Department of Environmental Management Director Terry Gray. “The environmental and health impacts from improved air quality in these areas [are] significant. In terms of economic impact, states joining together to send a clear signal to the market will result in greater economies of scale, driving down the prices of ZEVs, and ensuring that Rhode Island dealers and customers have full access to electric vehicles.”

The rules do not affect used cars or regulate auto dealers or customers. Gasoline-powered cars can still be driven in Rhode Island, registered with the R.I. Department of Motor Vehicles, and sold as used cars to new owners, according to a news release.

Rhode Island joins Washington, Virginia, Vermont, Oregon, New York and Massachusetts in adopting the ACCII California standards. Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey are currently moving forward with adoption. Rhode Island also joins 17 other jurisdictions that are working to foster a self-sustaining market for zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, many of which will do so by adopting the California standards.

“As we work to advance our clean energy and energy efficiency objectives, we remain steadfast in our commitment to also lowering our transportation emissions through electric vehicle adoption,” said Acting State Energy Commissioner Chris Kearns. “The Advanced Clean Cars II and Advanced Clean Trucks regulations and process, which Gov. McKee has announced today, will help make significant strides towards our goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”

In addition to curbing pollution, the adoption of these new regulations are partly meant to scale up the sales of ZEVs in the state, agency officials said during an informational briefing held Wednesday after the governor’s announcement.

According to DEM supervising air quality specialist Allison Archambeau, there are roughly 7,600 ZEVs now in Rhode Island.

Under the new regulations, total sales would increase 43% by 2027, reaching 100,000 ZEVs by 2030, which should allow for a burgeoning of a used-vehicle market that will depress purchase prices for consumers.

There are currently 288 electric vehicle charging stations in Rhode Island. Asked if the state will have adequate infrastructure to keep up with the projected growth in electric vehicles, Archambeau pointed to the $23 million in federal funding over five years the state received as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will be used to install four new electric vehicle DC Fast Chargers along Interstate 95.

Archambeau said the most recent studies have recommended 40 public charging stations per 100,000 residents.

“Rhode Island is really in a good position moving forward,” she said.

Public feedback on the new regulations will be accepted until May 24 and the agency will be holding a virtual “public listening session” on May 18 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Preregistration is required.

