R.I. shoreline rights in legal limbo of sorts

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SITE ­INSPECTION: Jesse Reiblich, left, a University of Rhode Island professor in the marine affairs department, walks near the disputed property line along Roger W. Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett. He is joined, from left, by Nathan Vinhateiro, science director at the URI Coastal Institute, and Melva Trevino, assistant professor in URI’s fisheries, animal and veterinary sciences department.  PBN PHOTO/­ELIZABETH GRAHAM
SITE ­INSPECTION: Jesse Reiblich, left, a University of Rhode Island professor in the marine affairs department, walks near the disputed property line along Roger W. Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett. He is joined, from left, by Nathan Vinhateiro, science director at the URI Coastal Institute, and Melva Trevino, assistant professor in URI’s fisheries, animal and veterinary sciences department.  PBN PHOTO/­ELIZABETH GRAHAM

When Rhode Island passed a 2023 law strengthening shoreline access, some advocates felt a sense of relief as state and local authorities took a stronger stance in support of the public’s right to use and enjoy the Rhode Island coastline. But that stance has seemingly shifted after a group of beachfront property owners challenged the

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