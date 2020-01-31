R.I. sports bettors lose $2.6M in Dec.

PROVIDENCE – Sports bettors in Rhode Island lost $2.6 million in December, marking the second-highest sports betting revenue in the state to date, the R.I. Lottery said this week.

The month also marked the largest amount that sports bettors have wagered in Rhode Island to date, betting $31.7 million with a payout of $29.1 million – also the largest payout of any month to date.

The highest sports book revenue to date took place in November 2019, one month prior. That month also saw the second-highest amount wagered to date at $31.5 million.

In December 2018, the first full month of sports gambling in Rhode Island, sports book revenue was $957,913 on $13.1 million in wagers.

Breakdown of sports betting sources for December 2019:

Online and mobile sports bettors in Rhode Island wagered $8.8 million, losing a combined $613,522.

Bettors at Twin River Casino Hotel wagered $18.8 million in December 2019, losing a combined $1.6 million.

Bettors at Tiverton Casino bet $4.1 million, losing $351,433.

Fiscal year to date through December, total sports book revenue was $12 million.

After commissions and operating expenses are subtracted, 51% of revenue is allocated to the state. The remainder is split between International Game Technology PLC, Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and William Hill.