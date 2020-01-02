R.I. sports bettors lose $2.7M in Nov.

PROVIDENCE – Sports bettors in Rhode Island lost a collective $2.7 million in November, marking the largest sports book revenue since sports betting launched a year earlier, according to the latest data from the R.I. Lottery.

The previous record for overall sports book revenue was set in September at $2.5 million, on $22.2 million in sports bets.

The revenue came in tandem with the largest monthly cash volume of sports bets placed in Rhode Island to date at $31.5 million in sports bets placed, paying out $28.7 million, also the highest payout from the sports book yet.

A majority of sports bet volume was placed at Twin River Casino and hotel in Lincoln at $18.9 million, with gamblers there losing a collective $1.9 million. Tiverton Casino sports gamblers wagered $4.2 million and lost a collective $404,571. Online sports betting volume was $8.4 million in November, with gamblers losing $484,164.

Rhode Island receives 51% of sports book revenue following costs associated with commissions, operations and expenses.

Sports book revenue in fiscal 2020 in November had already eclipsed revenue from the just-over seven months of fiscal 2019 that the sports book operated, bringing in $9.4 million overall in five months, whereas fiscal 2019 saw $6.9 million in revenue overall.

Total sports-wagered bets fiscal year to date through November was $100.3 million, with payouts totaling $90.9 million.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.