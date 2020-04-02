R.I. sports bettors lost $2.3M in Feb.

PROVIDENCE – Sports bettors in Rhode Island lost $2.3 million in February, according to the R.I. Lottery’s most recent data.
Bettors wagered $28.1 million and were paid out $25.8 million.
The state receives 51% of sports book revenue, with the remainder split between Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and International Game Technology PLC.
Betters at Twin River Hotel Casino wagered $15.2 million and won $13.7 million. Bettors at Tiverton Casino wagered $4.5 million and were paid out $4 million. Online wagers totaled $8.5 million in February and paid out $8.1 million.
One year prior, bettors won a collective $890,623, betting $20.7 million and winning $21.6 million, in part due to the New England Patriots winning the National Football League’s Super Bowl that year.
In January, bettors lost a collective $3.3 million, wagering $26.9 million and winning $23.7 million.
Rhode Island’s casinos are currently closed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sporting event around the world have also been on pause due to the coronavirus. The casinos in Rhode Island originally closed on March 13.
