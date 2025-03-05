R.I. startup launches ‘Tap-N-Pray’ functionality with PrayerSprk tool

PROVIDENCE – A local startup has announced the launch of a “spiritual tool” that it hopes will revolutionize how people of all religious beliefs connect with their spirituality and create a deeper connection to their faith.

PrayerSprk from Digiamo Inc. uses special prayer cards that allow users instant access to prayers and spiritual content by simply tapping the front of the card with a phone. The cards are designed to “inspire and deepen daily prayer and meditation.”

The “Tap-N-Pray” tool guides users to moments of reflection, peace and faith on demand, utilizing innovative technologies such as radio frequency identification – a technology that uses radio waves to identify objects, animals or people; near-field communication – a wireless technology that allows devices to communicate when they are close together; and artificial intelligence.

No applications are required, and an internet connection is not needed. The PrayerSprk chip can be embedded in surfaces such as photos, statues and monuments, directing users to updated content.

The tool will also help organizations with fundraising and to deepen community engagement with personalized microsites that allow users to upload and manage content.

“PrayerSprk is about bridging the gap between tradition and modern technology,” said Dana Paul, CEO of Digiamo. “We’re thrilled to launch this tool in time for Lent, providing a unique way for individuals to enrich their spiritual journey and for organizations to strengthen their community bonds.”

While most smartphones support Sprk technology, Android users may need to update their Tap & Pay connectivity in settings for optimal performance, according to the announcement.

