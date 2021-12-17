R.I. state airports to receive $45M in federal funds over 5 years

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s state-run airports will receive $45 million from the Federal Aviation Administration over the next five years to help upgrade and improve their operations, the state’s congressional delegation announced Friday.

The funding will come from the $9 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed last month.

The bill, the delegation says, will bring more than $2.5 billion to the Ocean State to rebuild the state’s infrastructure, stimulate its economic growth and create new jobs.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said in a statement that the federal funding will help the local airports improve passenger experience and accessibility, fix infrastructure and upgrade terminals and facilities.

“This is a smart investment in enhancing connectivity and creating economic opportunity,” Reed said.

R.I. Airport Corp. CEO and President Iftikhar Ahmad said in a statement that the state will look forward to working with the FAA as guidance on the use of federal funds is released and are prepared to move forward on numerous planned capital projects.

Those projects, Ahmad said, were identified through the development of a new $850 million 20-year Master Plan for Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport, “as well as RIAC’s newly released draft Strategic Business Plan for the state’s General Aviation Airports that identifies $98 million in priority projects over the next decade.”

The airports that are receiving funding, and their amounts for the 2022 fiscal year, are:

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport , $6.5 million

, $6.5 million Westerly State Airport , $1.01 million

, $1.01 million Block Island State Airport , $1.01 million

, $1.01 million Quonset State Airport , $295,000

, $295,000 North Central State Airport , $159,000

, $159,000 Newport State Airport, $110,000

