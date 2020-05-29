R.I. state beaches set to reopen on Monday

PROVIDENCE – Nearly all state beaches in Rhode Island are reopening on June 1, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management announced Friday.

Beaches will be open with new restrictions, including requiring face coverings if a beachgoer is in public area of the beach or within 6 feet of another person outside of their household. The state is also asking visitors to bring hand sanitizer, to avoid unnecessary contact with surfaces such as doorknobs and handrails. Those that are not feeling well are also advised not to visit the beaches.

Scarborough South State Beach is the only state beach that won’t open on June 1. It is scheduled to open on June 20.

The DEM said state beach concessions and bathrooms, and lifeguards will be on duty.

Beaches are expected to be operating at this capacity daily until Labor Day. As part of the state’s virus mitigation plan, parking spots at beaches will be reduced and parking gates may be closed if a beach reaches capacity.

Parking attendants at the beaches will also be collecting parking fees until 6 p.m this year, the DEM noted.

Beach passes may be purchased online or at all saltwater state beaches starting June 1.

“As we welcome people to our world-class state beaches this year, we’re asking beach visitors to take additional steps to protect themselves, their families, and the people around them so everyone can safely enjoy the outdoors,” said DEM Director Janet Coit. “While I am happy that state beaches will be open to the public, it is important for Rhode Islanders to know that the lots may fill quickly. People should expect that they may encounter traffic backups and closed lots. Please be patient and plan for delays. We want everyone to enjoy a safe experience and prepare for a different summer, even at the beach.”

Parking fees this year will remain level with last year, $6 for residents on weekdays and $7 on weekends and holidays. A season pass for a Rhode Island resident is $30.

Nonresident prices will be $12 on weekdays, $14 on weekend and holidays, and season passes will cost $60. Passes will no longer require a physical pass, but will be tied to a beachgoer’s license plate.

The DEM also noted that it is working on a plan to reopen state campgrounds but that when it does, there will be a reduced number of sites due to the pandemic.

East Matunuck State Beach in South Kingstown and Scarborough North State Beach, which have already opened to the public, will be open and parking will be free until June 1, but beach pavilions and their restrooms and showers will be closed, and the DEM said that portable bathrooms will be available in the beaches’ parking lots.