R.I. State Council on the Arts receives $754K in federal assistance to help arts community

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. State Council on the Arts announced Thursday that it will receive $754,100 from the National Endowment for the Arts in the first round of funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The funds will be used to support the state’s art-related small businesses, artists and arts and culture organizations that were severely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rhode Island artists, arts and culture organizations, arts educators and the entire community were hard hit by the pandemic and these funds will assist in the difficult work of rebuilding the arts economically, educationally and culturally,” RISCA Executive Director Randall Rosenbaum said in a statement.

RISCA said that its staff members over the next several weeks will review federal guidance in order to determine how the funds will be used to help the arts sector recover. Gov. Daniel J. McKee said in a statement that the funds will help Rhode Island as it works to rebuild its economy, its communities and recognize the important role that arts and culture plays in the lives of Rhode Islanders.”

