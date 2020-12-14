R.I. subcommittee approves vaccine, first doses to be distributed to hospitals Monday

PROVIDENCE – A portion of Rhode Island’s frontline health care workers are set to receive the first federally approved COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee, which is a leg of the R.I. Department of Health’s established Vaccine Advisory Committee, met Monday morning, which was the final authorization required by the state in order to start doling out the Pfizer Inc. vaccine.

The subcommittee recommended to RIDOH to begin vaccinated high-risk staff at Rhode Island’s hospitals that are older than 16 years old, and do not have a history of anaphylactic reaction to components of Pfizer’s vaccine. Health care staff were already determined to be some of the first recipients of the vaccine, as laid out in Rhode Island’s distribution plan.

The plan looks to distribute the vaccine to all Rhode Islanders by June.

Initial shipments from vaccine manufacturers will go directly to hospitals throughout Monday and Tuesday. As previously reported, the state will not be administering the vaccine.

Kent Hospital, Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Women & Infants and The Miriam Hospital will be among the first hospitals in the state to receive the first shipment.

“Lifespan is grateful for this allocation of the first coronavirus vaccine to help protect high-risk health care workers who are needed to treat our patients,” said Dr. Timothy J. Babineau, Lifespan Corp’s president and CEO. Lifespan owns Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital and The Miriam Hospital. “We are ready to quickly distribute the vaccine and after long months of battling this pandemic, we have powerful reasons for optimism that the end is in sight.”

Approximately 1,000 first doses are going to each facility, according to Joseph Wendelken, spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Health.

“We have never had a vaccine that has been – or will be – more closely monitored than the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Philip Chan, Consultant Medical Director for RIDOH’s Division of Preparedness, Response, Infectious Disease, and Emergency Medical Services. “I absolutely plan on getting vaccinated when it is my turn.”

Prior to Rhode Island’s subcommittee, the Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine was scrutinized by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and then the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is a group that provides guidance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Saturday, the FDA cleared the way for Pfizer, deciding that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed potential risks, and granted an Emergency Use Authorization. The ACIP followed suit, issuing recommendations on its use.

A second vaccine made by Moderna is set to begin the same review process this week.

“The review process for the COVID-19 vaccine was extremely rigorous, and did not skip any steps” said Dr. Kerry LaPlante, a subcommittee member and pharmacy professor at the University of Rhode Island. “This may be the most important vaccine I received in my lifetime.”

Since federal approval, Rhode Island’s subcommittee has been working to increase confidence in the vaccine, and offer guidance on how and whom to distribute to first.

“Every Rhode Islander should know that local experts and community leaders reviewed all available information about the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine, in addition to the thorough review at the national level,” said Larry Warner, another subcommittee member and director of grants and strategic initiatives at the United Way of Rhode Island. “Getting vaccinated is going to be an important step to keep ourselves and our communities safe.”

Wendelken issues a release Monday morning which said that “there were no serious safety concerns” for the Pfizer vaccine.

There were 43,000 people involved in Pfizer’s clinical trials and 30,000 people involved in Moderna’s clinical trials, according to the company’s websites. Both vaccines will require a person to receive two doses for someone to be full immunized. The second doses are set to start arriving in Rhode Island in approximately three weeks, according to Wendelken.

The state is expecting to receive about 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and about 19,000 of the Moderna vaccine once it receives federal approval and the green light from the subcommittee, as previously reported.

Lifespan said that it began vaccinating its frontline health care workers Monday, including providers and staff who have direct contact with COVID positive patients or COVID positive infectious fluids or materials, including doctors and nurses.

However, the release said that while pregnant and breastfeeding women in high-risk groups “should” be offered the vaccine and may choose to be vaccinated, a discussion with her health care provider can help her make an informed decision.

The distribution schedule, which was laid out by RIDOH last week, will be solidified by the subcommittee in the coming days.

People in higher-risk settings and professions, such as nursing home workers and residents, as well as first responders, will be prioritized.

Because of the state not distributing the vaccine, it will eventually be at community clinics, in doctors’ office and pharmacies, according to RIDOH.

“Today is an exciting day for Rhode Island and for our country, as the first round of vaccines arrives at our hospitals,” tweeted Gov. Gina M. Raimondo Monday morning. “The science is clear. This is a turning point in our fight against COVID-19.”

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com . You may also follow her on Twitter at @AlexaGagosz .