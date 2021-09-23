R.I. Superior Court judge deliberating over firefighter vaccine mandate

PROVIDENCE – After a day of deliberations, a Rhode Island judge on Thursday said more time is needed to issue a decision on the Rhode Island State Association of Fire Fighters’ challenge of an Oct. 1 state-mandated deadline for health care workers to get vaccinated.

Superior Court Judge Melissa E. Darigan spent Thursday hearing from a lawyer representing more than 20 local firefighters unions who belong to the Rhode Island State Association of Fire Fighters, and another representing the state and the Rhode Island Department of Health, challenging the state mandate. Ultimately, Darigan delayed the conclusion of the hearing until Sept.28. In the meantime, she requested copies of the collective bargaining agreements reached by various groups of firefighters that belong to the association.

Darigan questioned the lawyer representing the firefighters, including those from Woonsocket, East Providence, Pawtucket and Newport, about how the requirements for a temporary injunction would apply in this scenario, including showing “irreparable harm,” when it’s not the state that would ultimately terminate firefighters who flout the state’s vaccine mandate on health care workers. The firefighters association fears that members who don’t comply with the vaccine mandate will lose their EMT licenses, which are a requirement to keep their jobs based on union contracts with the communities they serve.

Attorney Joseph F. Penza Jr., representing the firefighters association, said firefighters who lose their EMT license as a result of the vaccine mandate would lose their jobs and be replaced, and further litigation would not be able to undue that “irreparable harm.” While stressing that his organization promotes vaccine use among its membership as the way to stay safe from COVID-19, Penza said the mandate is a violation of the Firefighters Arbitration Act, a state law that protects the conditions of labor agreements to be changed without an opportunity for collective bargaining.

“The regulation was put into effect without input from the [union] advisory board and without input from the people involved,” Penza said.

The union’s objection would be the same if the Department of Health changed any of the other requirements of getting an EMT license, Penza said.

The union’s case also challenges the authority of the Department of Health to issue the statewide edict without being delegated explicitly to do so by the state legislature.

Penza said the unintended consequences of the regulation is that it could put the public in danger, with less firefighters manning local fire stations. Penza said the mayor of North Providence has already issued letters informing firefighters that they will lose their jobs if they’re not vaccinated by Oct. 1.

Penza said that 10% of union membership remains unvaccinated.

A lawyer for the state, Michael Field, said that since unvaccinated firefighters have a choice over whether they want to perform health care services, the legal challenge shouldn’t apply to a regulation that the Department of Health has the legal authority to promulgate, based on a state law empowering the agency to adopt “proper and expedient measures to prevent and control” diseases.

“Work somewhere else, maybe within the fire department or maybe outside the fire department. But there’s a choice to be made,” Field said. “Irreparable harm does not protect against difficult choices.”

