R.I. Supreme Court rules state officials not immune in Civil Rights lawsuits

By
-
THE R.I. SUPREME COURT HAS ruled that state officials cannot claim immunity from lawsuits brought under the Rhode Island Civil Rights Act.. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the state and its officials cannot claim immunity from lawsuits filed under the Rhode Island Civil Rights Act approved by the General Assembly in 1990. Finding that discrimination claims under RICRA should be classified as “torts” under state law and thereby waiving state immunity protection, the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building Wealth in Real Estate Starts With Seeing Future Location

By Emilio DiSpirito IV License Partner | Private Office Advisor, Engel & Volkers Oceanside www.DiSpiritoteam.com…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display