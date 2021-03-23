R.I. surpasses $1.6M in revenue from fines, fees and legal settlements

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Revenue has brought in more than $1.6 million in revenue for state agencies from unpaid fees, fines and legal settlements since 2019, according to a news release.

The department in 2019 received state authorization to create a Centralized Collections Unit to collect all unpaid fees and fines in one place, which are then turned over to partner state agencies. The recent total includes a $29,000 settlement payment made earlier this month for the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services over lawsuits against groups that violated terms of state loan programs for group homes.

About $1 million of the funding collected has come from overdue payments to state agencies.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

