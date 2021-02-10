R.I. Textile Innovation Network webinar to focus on industrial sewing

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network will host a free webinar on March 3 focused on We Make RI’s Industrial Sewing workforce program.
In this session, RITIN Chairman Michael Woody, CEO of Trans-Tex LLC, will discuss the workforce program with Barbara Jackson of We Make RI, a manufacturing training organization based in Cranston.
Participants don’t need any experience to enroll in the free, three-week program, designed to provide textile companies with skilled employees. Training includes content such as common stitches and machine maintenance, with immediate job placement opportunities.
Participants can register here for the noon to 12:30 p.m. event, and will get an email with a Zoom call invitation.
We Make RI was selected as one of the honorees in the Providence Business News Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies for 2020.
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
