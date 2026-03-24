R.I. third-worst state in nation for doctors, WalletHub says

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PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island remains among the worst states for doctors, according to WalletHub. In the latest annual study done by researchers at the personal financial website, Rhode Island is the third-worst state in the nation for doctors, one step up from being the second-worst in the prior three studies. In the report released March

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island remains among the worst states for doctors, according to WalletHub.

In the report released March 17, WalletHub researchers compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across two key dimensions, opportunity and competition and “medical environment.” Both dimensions were evaluated using 19 relevant metrics, with opportunity and competition points weighing more heavily in the final score for each state.

The metrics include physicians’ average annual wage, physicians’ average monthly starting salary, hospitals per capita, insured population rate, employer-based insurance rate, projected share of elderly population, current competition, share of medical residents retained, projected competition, number of CME credits required, presence of interstate medical licensure compact law and quality of public hospital system. Also, hospital safety, presence of nationally accredited health departments, physician assistants per capita, punitiveness of state medical board, malpractice award payout amount per capita, annual malpractice liability insurance rate and physician burnout.

Data showed Rhode Island ranks 50th for opportunity and competition and 24th for medical environment, with a total score of 45.86.

New York is the worst state for doctors, according to WalletHub’s latest survey. The Empire state ranks 48th for opportunity and competition and 47th for medical environment, with a total score of 45.86. New Jersey is the second-worst state below Rhode Island, Hawaii and the District of Columbia.

For the fourth straight year, Montana is the best state for doctors, according to WalletHub. That state ranks second for opportunity and competition and 15th for medical equipment, for an overall score of 66.15. Indiana is second followed by Louisiana, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Maine is the highest-ranked New England state at No. 28. That state ranks 34th for opportunity and competition and 5th for medical environment, for a total score of 56.98.

Massachusetts ranks 37th, New Hampshire is 38th, Connecticut is 40th and Vermont is 42nd.

The full report can be found here

In the latest annual study done by researchers at the personal financial website, Rhode Island is the third-worst state in the nation for doctors, one step up from being the second-worst in the prior three studies.