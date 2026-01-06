R.I. tightens mortgage reporting rules as new federal standards take effect

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island banking regulators are rolling out tougher mortgage reporting requirements beginning in early 2026, requiring lenders and servicers to begin filing expanded loan data under new national standards overseen by the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System.

The updated reporting rules take effect with first-quarter 2026 activity, with filings opening April 1 and due by May 15, according to a bulletin issued Jan. 2 by the R.I. Department of Business Regulation’s Division of Banking.

State regulators said the changes are aimed at improving transparency and consistency in mortgage data nationwide.

While Rhode Island will not offer a blanket grace period for late filings, the division said it does not plan to actively enforce penalties during the initial rollout as long as lending institutions make a good-faith effort to submit accurate reports.

- Advertisement -

Regulators warned, however, that incomplete or “placeholder” filings will not be accepted and that lenders must promptly correct errors once identified.

To ease the transition, the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, which represents state banking regulators nationwide, has released technical guidance, opened early testing for lenders and scheduled virtual office hours through April to help firms adapt to the new reporting standards.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.