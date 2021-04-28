R.I. to drop outdoor mask guidance for vaccinated residents

PROVIDENCE – Fully vaccinated Rhode Islanders will not need to wear masks outdoors, except in crowded settings and venues, starting April 30, the state announced Tuesday evening.

The change in Rhode Island reflects updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A crowded setting is defined as one where someone cannot consistently maintain three feet of distance, the state said. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks following the administration of their final recommended dose of the vaccine.

“I hope today’s updated guidance from the CDC will encourage even more Rhode Islanders to get vaccinated,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said in a statement. “Vaccinated people have more flexibility when it comes to when and where they are recommended to wear masks. There are vaccination appointments available today. Don’t miss your shot.”

Masks will still be required in indoor public settings and state health officials urge individuals to keep their groups consistent and to avoid crowds when possible.

Massachusetts also announced Tuesday that it will adopt the CDC’s new guidance starting April 30.

