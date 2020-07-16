State to expand serology testing among high-contact workers

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott recently announced a second, expanded serology testing effort among people in specific high-contact professions across the state.

In partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Rhode Island is only one of three sites selected to participate in this new testing effort, in addition to Detroit and New York City.

This new testing initiative is to help better understand the prevalence of the COVID-19 disease among people in high-contact professions, according to Alexander-Scott. Serology testing is designed to look for proteins in the blood called antibodies, which are produced in response to the presence of a virus and shows whether someone was previously exposed to a virus. These tests do not indicate whether someone is immune to COVID-19.

Starting Friday, first responders, which include police, fire and emergency medical services, R.I. National Guard members, RIDOH staff, correctional facility workers and hospital and nursing home staff will be able to voluntarily schedule their tests online. According to a statement by RIDOH, results will be made available to participants about four days after they are tested.

The initial round of serology testing, which took place from May 5 to May 22, included 5,000 randomly selected Rhode Island households and found that 2.2% of people who tested had been exposed to the virus that caused COVID-19. Within those findings, however, there were higher seroprevalences in Hispanic Rhode Islanders and Black Rhode Islanders.

The seroprevalence among those tested who identified as Caucasian was 1%, while those who were Black was 5.2% and those who identified as Hispanic or Latinx was 8.2%.

“Rhode Island is already a national leader in PCR-based diagnostic testing for COVID-19,” said Dr. Philip Chan, the consultant medical director of the RIDOH’s Division of Preparedness, Response, Infectious Disease, and Emergency Medical Services. “Supplementing what we learn from diagnostic testing with antibody testing is important to understand how COVID-19 is spreading in the state and to support people and communities that are most vulnerable to COVID-19.”

According to RIDOH, most testing sites will be located at or near hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities, first responder facilities, and public safety agencies. Employee identification will be required when those participating arrive to the testing site, they cannot have COVID-19 symptoms or have had a positive test within the last two weeks, ad must have a mobile phone number or email address to receive test results.

Tests can be scheduled on FirstSeroSurveyRI.com.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her by emailing Gagosz@PBN.com.