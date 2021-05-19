R.I. to receive $11.4M from feds for mental health, substance-use programs

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will receive a combined $11.4 million in federal funds for mental health and substance-use disorder programs, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said Wednesday.

The state will receive $5.3 million in supplemental funding from the Community Mental Health Services Block Grant program to provide comprehensive community mental health services and address needs and gaps in existing treatment services for those with serious mental illness. It will also get $6.2 million from the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant program to help plan, implement and evaluate activities to prevent, treat and help people recover from substance-use disorder.

Both programs’ funds will be distributed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and come from a $1.5 billion provision included in the American Rescue Plan, Reed said.

“We’ve got to improve access to addiction treatment and mental health care and help people recover. Fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit and highly addictive opioids are poisoning our communities and ruining lives,” said Reed in a statement. “There is no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated this crisis. This federal funding will help more Rhode Islanders in need. It will target assistance and support to high-risk individuals and hard-hit communities. It will help save lives by delivering integrated addiction treatment and mental health programs.”

