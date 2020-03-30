R.I. to receive $115M in federal funds for education support

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will receive $115 million in federal funding to aid students, schools, universities and teachers as part of the federal stimulus bill aimed at stemming the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Jack Reed said Monday.

Rhode Island will receive $46.4 million for K-12 schools in the state under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. Schools will have flexibility on how to spend the funds. Possible uses include the purchasing of technology to assist distance learning and WiFi access, cleaning and disinfecting supplies, teacher training and professional development, aiding low-income students, students with disabilities, English learners and racial and ethnic minorities, according to Reed.

The state is also slated to receive $60 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. The fund is overseen by the U.S. Department of Education, which said 90% will be distributed to public colleges and universities. Recipients may use their portion of funds on a broadly defined basis, said Reed.

Rhode Island will also receive $8.7 million from the Education Stabilization Fund, which is a direct disbursement to governors. The state may use the funds to support K-12 schools, as well as for colleges and universities based on need. Funds may be used for both public and private institutions.

- Advertisement -

“School districts, colleges and states are facing unprecedented challenges and the federal government needs to step up with resources, tools, and support,” Reed said in a statement. “We’ve got to ensure schools have the resources to help students continue their education.”