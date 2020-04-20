R.I. to receive $14.2M from feds for children nutrition programs during COVID-19 school closures

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is set to receive $14.2 million to feed children and low income families as part of the federal stimulus to battle the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Jack Reed announced Sunday evening.

The funds come from the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, created by the Families First Coronavirus Act. The program was designed to provide assistance to states distributing nutrition assistance to children who are eligible for free or reduced price meals during school closures.

The state will issue $5.8 million to 18,000 households that are on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and $8.4 million to households not enrolled in SNAP for school closures from March 16 through April 30.

“Hunger weakens kids’ immune systems and we don’t want any child or family going hungry. Period,” said Reed. “When school is in session, every kid who walks through the door gets a nutritious meal. Now those doors are closed, we need to deliver assistance to kids and families in need.”

